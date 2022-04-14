PYBOBO

Capybobo is creating the next-generation Web3-native Art Toy IP — where gaming, collectibles, and real-world design merge into one seamless experience. Starting with a GameFi foundation and rarity-driven airdrops, the project bridges digital and physical ownership through Outfits for Art Toys, NFT-linked blind boxes, and PBT (Physical-Backed Token) authentication services.Players can utilise $CAPY to unlock long-term game rewards, purchase in-game skins that match real-world outfits, and collect physical toys tied to unique on-chain NFTs. By combining the energy of gaming culture with the style of streetwear and the authenticity of designer toys, Capybobo aims to become a global lifestyle brand with flagship stores, global collaborations, and a thriving community.

NamePYBOBO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

Capybobo
