Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

RankNo.557

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.84%

Circulation Supply42,903,197.37614513

Max Supply50,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000

Circulation Rate0.858%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High49.73695922655937,2021-12-01

Lowest Price0.8806085929424455,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

