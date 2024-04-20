QAI

QuantixAI, developed by Quantix Capital, introduces the QAI Token, an Ethereum-based token designed to optimize liquidity dynamics within a sophisticated algorithmic trading ecosystem.Technically, QuantixAI integrates a spectrum of advanced quantitative trading strategies leveraging statistical models such as AutoRegressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA), Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity (GARCH), and machine learning algorithms including Support Vector Machines (SVM) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) networks. Real-time data processing capabilities are enhanced through tools like Apache Kafka, facilitating efficient data ingestion and processing.

NameQAI

RankNo.3253

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High105.64769851319828,2024-11-13

Lowest Price2.109046466218064,2024-04-20

Public BlockchainETH

