QDX

QDX is the utility token of the Quidax ecosystem. It will provide various benefits to holders, including trading fee discounts, passive income & access to exclusive features on Quidax.

NameQDX

RankNo.1446

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionQDX is the utility token of the Quidax ecosystem. It will provide various benefits to holders, including trading fee discounts, passive income & access to exclusive features on Quidax.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

