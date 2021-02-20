REN

Ren is an open protocol meant to enable the permissionless and private transfer of value between any blockchain. Ren's core product, RenVM, is focused on bringing interoperability to decentralized finance (DeFi).

NameREN

RankNo.1044

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply999,330,480.3618875

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,999,632.80375

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.82718691,2021-02-20

Lowest Price0.00857254928658415,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

