RHEA

Rhea Finance is the backbone of Near DeFi and a chain abstracted liquidity platform for Bitcoin, NEAR, and other top assets. Rhea, formed from the merger of Ref Finance (NEAR’s largest DEX) and Burrow Finance (NEAR’s leading money market), is a unified DeFi protocol, securing over $250M TVL, where users can swap, lend, borrow, and earn—all in one place. As the backbone of NEAR DeFi, Rhea also plays a key role in NEAR’s chain abstraction strategy.

NameRHEA

RankNo.1347

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.10%

Circulation Supply200,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11587934887394663,2025-08-02

Lowest Price0.013327583514416869,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainNEAR

IntroductionRhea Finance is the backbone of Near DeFi and a chain abstracted liquidity platform for Bitcoin, NEAR, and other top assets. Rhea, formed from the merger of Ref Finance (NEAR’s largest DEX) and Burrow Finance (NEAR’s leading money market), is a unified DeFi protocol, securing over $250M TVL, where users can swap, lend, borrow, and earn—all in one place. As the backbone of NEAR DeFi, Rhea also plays a key role in NEAR’s chain abstraction strategy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.