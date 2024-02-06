RIB

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

NameRIB

RankNo.4966

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply295,510,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1210085728693882,2024-02-06

Lowest Price0.004159623286186239,2024-08-06

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionRibus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.