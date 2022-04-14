RICE

RICE AI is a platform for crowdsourced robotics data collection. It enables teleoperators to remotely control robots and gather data from robot vision, joint movements, and force measurements. Teleoperators can use webcams with skeleton detection, joysticks, VR controllers, or teleoperation rigs, earning token rewards based on the device's dexterity.

NameRICE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

