RIVER

River is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

NameRIVER

RankNo.214

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)263,05%

Circulation Supply19.600.000

Max Supply100.000.000

Total Supply100.000.000

Circulation Rate0.196%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.774730028534155,2026-01-06

Lowest Price1.137662800262792,2025-09-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRiver is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

River
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (RIVER)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
