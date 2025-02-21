RIZ

Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

NameRIZ

RankNo.1353

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply1,150,957,788

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03380782920700334,2025-02-21

Lowest Price0.00101630910367032,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionRivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
RIZ/USDT
Rivalz Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RIZ)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RIZ/USDT
Rivalz Network
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RIZ)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...