RMV

Reality Metaverse tokenizes the world’s top landmarks into fractional shares (NFTs) and rewards the holders of shares with royalties from high-revenue mobile games.

NameRMV

RankNo.2140

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply249,893,123

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09872345441372067,2024-03-15

Lowest Price0.001912759135737554,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionReality Metaverse tokenizes the world’s top landmarks into fractional shares (NFTs) and rewards the holders of shares with royalties from high-revenue mobile games.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.