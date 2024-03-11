RST

The Raini Studios Token ($RST) is a high utility GameFi token, powering the Raini Studios ecosystem. It is used as both a reward token for players and collectors within our ecosystem, as well as the primary token used for purchased made from the $RST Storefront to buy cards/packs/cosmetics for our suite of games, including our flagship title, Raini: The Lords of Light (RTLOL).

NameRST

RankNo.8103

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.140146353506462,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.001874959971538983,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

