RXS

RexasRexas Finance is your gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance empowers you to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property, on a global scale. With Rexas Finance, you gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment opportunities are boundless.

NameRXS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRexasRexas Finance is your gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance empowers you to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property, on a global scale. With Rexas Finance, you gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment opportunities are boundless.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.