The Sabai Protocol is a solution for tokenizing Real World Assets and Virtual Assets with its own set of proprietary smart contracts that have undergone a Certik audit.The Sabai Protocol Token is an essential component of the Sabai Protocol ecosystem, crafted to enable smooth user interaction with all project products. The token is integrated into all products of the ecosystem and B2B solutions.

RankNo.1233

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply507,040,180.17408675

Max Supply2,650,000,000

Total Supply2,650,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1913%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07280641278540681,2024-07-20

Lowest Price0.001581266009086181,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

