SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

NameSAFE

RankNo.159

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.49%

Circulation Supply580,281,293

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5802%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Lowest Price0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

