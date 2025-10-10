SAPIEN

NameSAPIEN

RankNo.544

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)26,97%

Circulation Supply250 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.25%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5501803108179243,2025-11-06

Lowest Price0.051122873927006145,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionSapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base.

Sector

Social Media

