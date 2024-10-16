SCR

Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.

NameSCR

RankNo.473

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.61%

Circulation Supply190,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.19%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4486612282516773,2024-10-16

Lowest Price0.20737186586456552,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSCROLL

IntroductionScroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.