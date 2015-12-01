SC

Sia is the leading decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia leverages blockchain technology to create a data storage marketplace that is more robust and more affordable than traditional cloud storage providers. Founded in 2014, Sia currently represents one of the most advanced projects in the decentralized cloud storage market. It will be committed to solving the current and future large cloud storage needs, with a focus on security and privacy.

NameSC

RankNo.245

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply56 025 636 522,075195

Max Supply∞

Total Supply60 462 735 676,30304

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11170800030231476,2018-01-06

Lowest Price0.000011310199624859,2015-12-01

Public BlockchainSC

IntroductionSia is the leading decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia leverages blockchain technology to create a data storage marketplace that is more robust and more affordable than traditional cloud storage providers. Founded in 2014, Sia currently represents one of the most advanced projects in the decentralized cloud storage market. It will be committed to solving the current and future large cloud storage needs, with a focus on security and privacy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.