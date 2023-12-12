SEAM

Seamless Protocol is the first decentralized, native lending and borrowing protocol on Base. Seamless lays the foundation for modern DeFi, focusing on lower-collateral borrowing and a better user experience to inspire the masses.

NameSEAM

RankNo.3414

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High15.610653104731774,2023-12-12

Lowest Price0.38147509659743545,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainETH

