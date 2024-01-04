SEILOR

Kryptonite Finance is a next-generation DeFi platform that empowers users with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to identify actionable opportunities both on-chain and offchain. By addressing the inefficiencies present in the blockchain space, our AI agent can perform cross-chain swaps, discover DeFi pools with optimal adjusted ROI, and effectively manage collateral.

NameSEILOR

RankNo.3845

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1700643999189226,2024-01-04

Lowest Price0.000610849923260623,2025-04-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionKryptonite Finance is a next-generation DeFi platform that empowers users with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to identify actionable opportunities both on-chain and offchain. By addressing the inefficiencies present in the blockchain space, our AI agent can perform cross-chain swaps, discover DeFi pools with optimal adjusted ROI, and effectively manage collateral.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
