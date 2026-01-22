SENT

SENT is the native utility token. Utilities include: Payment for artifacts, Staking to earn emissions, Governance (DAO voting), and functions as the native Gas for the ecosystem.

NameSENT

RankNo.147

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.43%

Circulation Supply7,237,878,887

Max Supply0

Total Supply34,359,738,368

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03333271799486216,2026-01-22

Lowest Price0.01705473983239505,2026-01-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSENT is the native utility token. Utilities include: Payment for artifacts, Staking to earn emissions, Governance (DAO voting), and functions as the native Gas for the ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.