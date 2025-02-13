SHELL

MyShell is an AI consumer layer for everyone to build, share, and own AI agents. The team bridges AI and Blockchain through Agentic Frameworks, open-source models, and AI creator community. MyShell also provides users with AI-powered entertainment and utility while offering them shared ownership.

NameSHELL

RankNo.492

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.78%

Circulation Supply284,499,999.99999

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2844%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.725643854765775,2025-02-13

Lowest Price0.10827828287204228,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMyShell is an AI consumer layer for everyone to build, share, and own AI agents. The team bridges AI and Blockchain through Agentic Frameworks, open-source models, and AI creator community. MyShell also provides users with AI-powered entertainment and utility while offering them shared ownership.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SHELL/USDT
MyShell Token
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SHELL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SHELL/USDT
MyShell Token
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SHELL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...