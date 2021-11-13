SHIBA

BitShiba is a community focused project which seeks to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places. Decisions about BitShiba’s future will be made by $SHIBA holders though the use of a DAO. The BitShiba community is the project’s main focus as strong communities and decentralization are widely considered two of the most important aspects about cryptocurrency. The project has a no man (or woman) left behind attitude and strives to make sure all community members can be successful.

NameSHIBA

RankNo.5281

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000389752386234,2021-11-13

Lowest Price0.000000000337922519,2025-03-25

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

