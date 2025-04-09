SHIFU

The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

NameSHIFU

RankNo.9153

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25

Lowest Price0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

