SIN

The SinCity Token is a metaverse multiplayer game based on blockchain technology. The game is set in one of the most controversial cities in the world, where digital real estate can be purchased. Users can buy this land to develop and construct their empires. The objective of the game is to become the ultimate protagonist. It will be a highly social platform where you can create clubs for your friends, host online events, and even participate in underworld activities to win game rewards.

NameSIN

RankNo.1959

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply790,944,168.6165829

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7909%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7442633227281465,2021-10-30

Lowest Price0.001224907723315653,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

