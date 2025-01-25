SKX

The SKX token issued by S&PanaX Co., Ltd. serves as the native currency used on the SKX platform. This platform is primarily divided into communication spaces and a shopping mall, providing users with spaces to engage, share information, and participate in various activities. Specifically, in the SKX shopping mall, users receive rewards for contributing information or participating in activities, which are provided in SKX tokens. These tokens can then be used within the shopping mall for purchases of goods and services, serving as a form of payment. Furthermore, by collaborating with affiliated businesses, the platform aims to expand the utility of SKX tokens, offering users additional benefits and opportunities.

NameSKX

RankNo.4081

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9071059942900916,2025-09-29

Lowest Price0.012645799433479828,2025-01-25

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

