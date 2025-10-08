SLX

"Small Slimes, Big Impact – Every Dig Unlocks the Next." SLIMEX is an interactive Web3 gaming ecosystem powered by $SLX, originating from the hit idle RPG Slime Miner and expanding through the Slime IP across games and services. It blends Web2-scale accessibility with Web3 ownership, offering seasonal gameplay, NFT integration, and scalable rewards. With 22M+ users and 150K+ daily players, SLIMEX is building the next-generation network where gaming, creators, and interactive economies thrive.

NameSLX

RankNo.1008

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply1,733,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1733%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0201275829066775,2025-10-08

Lowest Price0.005582250839159196,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

