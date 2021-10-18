SMT

Swarm Markets is the world’s first regulated DeFi platform for issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Swarm makes it possible for institutional investors like banks and hedge funds as well as retail investors to trade and stake tokens based on all kinds of RWAs, such as stocks and bonds, alongside crypto.

NameSMT

RankNo.1244

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply83,939,497

Max Supply0

Total Supply157,235,481

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9776206369190703,2021-10-20

Lowest Price0,2021-10-18

Public BlockchainETH

