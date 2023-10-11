SOIL

Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist off-chain.

NameSOIL

RankNo.987

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.73%

Circulation Supply33,363,170.69316137

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply99,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3336%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.987815897532013,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.09537159078089791,2023-10-11

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

