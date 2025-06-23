SOLAXY

Solaxy is a high-performance Layer 2 rollup built on Solana, designed to scale throughput while keeping costs low. It runs Solana smart contracts off-chain in a zkVM and settles securely on Solana Layer 1. Developers can use existing SVM tooling without code changes for fast, seamless deployment.

NameSOLAXY

RankNo.3412

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply102,999,999,899

Total Supply82,999,999,899

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001838649580592757,2025-06-23

Lowest Price0.00058806293830282,2025-06-23

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Loading...