SOON

SOON is built to deliver the best on-chain trading experience. Besides SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack and InterSOON, the integration of LiveTrade and simpfor.fun further reinforces SOON’s vision, creating a super gateway for Web2 users through livestreaming platforms.

NameSOON

RankNo.3422

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High19.862585064853647,2025-05-23

Lowest Price0.44289556792006435,2025-05-23

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

