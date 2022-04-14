SOPH

Sophon is a consumer-focused entertainment blockchain built using the ZK Stack that partners with applications across multiple sectors - including gaming, artificial intelligence, gambling and alternative applications like ticketing, social and DePin, to create the ultimate user experience onchain.

NameSOPH

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOPHON

IntroductionSophon is a consumer-focused entertainment blockchain built using the ZK Stack that partners with applications across multiple sectors - including gaming, artificial intelligence, gambling and alternative applications like ticketing, social and DePin, to create the ultimate user experience onchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.