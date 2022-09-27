SOUL

Soulsaver is a P2E game ecosystem established with NFT as the parameter. P2E game Soulsaver, which the Soulsaver Project Team has developed, is a blockchain-based idle strategic simulation RPG, inspired by the existing online game Ghost Online. Our team has combined the idle strategic simulation genre optimized for P2E, with the IP of Ghost Online as the base for the development of Soulsaver. With this, our team intends to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem that services popular P2E games that anyone can easily and conveniently enjoy.

NameSOUL

RankNo.7439

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High52.29215435061714,2022-09-27

Lowest Price0.000001329411884244,2025-03-21

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSoulsaver is a P2E game ecosystem established with NFT as the parameter. P2E game Soulsaver, which the Soulsaver Project Team has developed, is a blockchain-based idle strategic simulation RPG, inspired by the existing online game Ghost Online. Our team has combined the idle strategic simulation genre optimized for P2E, with the IP of Ghost Online as the base for the development of Soulsaver. With this, our team intends to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem that services popular P2E games that anyone can easily and conveniently enjoy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.