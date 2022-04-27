SOVRN

Sovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. The ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs). From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming.

NameSOVRN

RankNo.1615

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply180,700,207

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply896,771,567

Circulation Rate0.1807%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5286975331102572,2022-04-27

Lowest Price0.008105864997818926,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

