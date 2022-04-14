SPC

Space is a decentralized prediction market platform built on Solana where you can trade on real-world outcomes across crypto, politics, sports, technology, culture, and more - and earn rewards for being right.

NameSPC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSpace is a decentralized prediction market platform built on Solana where you can trade on real-world outcomes across crypto, politics, sports, technology, culture, and more - and earn rewards for being right.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.