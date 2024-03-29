SQT

SubQuery Network is innovating web3 infrastructure with tools that empower builders to decentralize the future. SubQuery is a blockchain data indexer that provides fast, flexible, reliable, and decentralized APIs to power and build leading Web-3 apps to over 160 chains.

NameSQT

RankNo.3615

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,442,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05551085304479353,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.001197979077604176,2025-04-01

Public BlockchainETH

