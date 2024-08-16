SRC

Safe Road Club is an AI-powered Web3 app that monetizes routine driving data, transforming driving habits into recorded and rewarded activities. This innovative platform automates data collection and game-like decision-making through an AI agent, integrating GPS speed tracking and AI analytics to enhance and reward driving activities.

NameSRC

RankNo.8788

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,999,981.2

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0625524851901877,2024-08-16

Lowest Price0.005706798574656465,2025-03-21

Public BlockchainSOL

Safe Road Club is an AI-powered Web3 app that monetizes routine driving data, transforming driving habits into recorded and rewarded activities. This innovative platform automates data collection and game-like decision-making through an AI agent, integrating GPS speed tracking and AI analytics to enhance and reward driving activities.

