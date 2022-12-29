STAT

STAT is the world's first project to introduce Trader NFT that enables NFT holders to get the real-time trading history of the trader. STAT is developing various services for traders, and these services are based on STAT tokens.

NameSTAT

RankNo.1366

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.70%

Circulation Supply70,918,327.7646755

Max Supply0

Total Supply96,918,327.764706

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.790730933318142,2022-12-29

Lowest Price0.05615741505412645,2023-09-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

