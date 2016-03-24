STEEM

Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.

NameSTEEM

RankNo.445

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.47%

Circulation Supply514,207,828.385

Max Supply∞

Total Supply514,207,828.385

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2016-03-24 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.574419975280762,2018-01-03

Lowest Price0.0691922977566719,2017-03-10

Public BlockchainSTEEM

Sector

Social Media

