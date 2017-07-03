STORJ

Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere.

NameSTORJ

RankNo.334

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,44%

Circulation Supply410 215 536,2299525

Max Supply0

Total Supply424 999 998,00000113

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-07-03 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,4097 USDT

All-Time High3.90788278,2021-03-28

Lowest Price0.0483529328365,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

