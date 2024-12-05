STORM

Storm Trade - is a social-first derivatives platform on Telegram, operating on the TON blockchain. It facilitates trading of cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and commodities.

NameSTORM

RankNo.1708

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.53%

Circulation Supply116,318,986

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1163%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04709112881488389,2024-12-05

Lowest Price0.012536254962051229,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

