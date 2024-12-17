STREAM

Streamflow is a secure, easy-to-use, and powerful token infrastructure for creating and distributing tokens from creation through maturity. Streamflow's product suite includes features such as: crypto-native payroll. no-code, large-scale (vested) airdrops. token vesting. token locks (and LP locks). community dashboards. SPL token staking. launchpad (coming soon). digital assets secondary marketplace (coming soon).

NameSTREAM

RankNo.1576

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.44%

Circulation Supply63,806,116

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0638%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3127763606523286,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.017016157885463627,2025-04-25

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionStreamflow is a secure, easy-to-use, and powerful token infrastructure for creating and distributing tokens from creation through maturity. Streamflow's product suite includes features such as: crypto-native payroll. no-code, large-scale (vested) airdrops. token vesting. token locks (and LP locks). community dashboards. SPL token staking. launchpad (coming soon). digital assets secondary marketplace (coming soon).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.