SUN

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

NameSUN

RankNo.149

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply19,258,736,971.92874

Max Supply19,900,730,000

Total Supply19,900,730,000

Circulation Rate0.9677%

Issue Date2020-09-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05435516929972846,2021-10-20

Lowest Price0.0046319555547312,2022-11-14

Public BlockchainTRX

