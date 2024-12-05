SUT

SuperTrust (SUT) is used as a means of payment for a global platform that is developed and operated directly. It will be used for the Global Direct Advertising Platform (MOAD) currently being developed and NATURUBOOK, a global natural environment sharing platform, and the SUT token will be utilized when using the platform. It will spread users through global marketing and maximize the value of the platform by cooperating with domestic and foreign partners. It will be used as a payment token to pay fees by increasing the number of users through global marketing. (Advertising fees, operating fees, service usage fees)

NameSUT

RankNo.3286

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply238 403 732

Total Supply238 403 732

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.647519871610351,2025-05-28

Lowest Price0.3344397049660654,2024-12-05

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionSuperTrust (SUT) is used as a means of payment for a global platform that is developed and operated directly. It will be used for the Global Direct Advertising Platform (MOAD) currently being developed and NATURUBOOK, a global natural environment sharing platform, and the SUT token will be utilized when using the platform. It will spread users through global marketing and maximize the value of the platform by cooperating with domestic and foreign partners. It will be used as a payment token to pay fees by increasing the number of users through global marketing. (Advertising fees, operating fees, service usage fees)

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.