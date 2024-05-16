SVL

Slash Vision Labs (SVL) is a project focused on revolutionising the way value is transferred, specifically within the realm of cryptocurrency payments. Slash is the creator of Japan's first-ever crypto-backed credit card, designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and digital currencies. This crypto card product is part of SVL’s broader strategy to onboard the next wave of crypto users. The SVL token lies at the heart of this ecosystem, designed to redistribute 100% of the revenue generated from the Slash payments products back to the community.

NameSVL

RankNo.3441

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018878498803957387,2024-05-16

Lowest Price0.002311652863941711,2025-03-28

Public BlockchainMNT

IntroductionSlash Vision Labs (SVL) is a project focused on revolutionising the way value is transferred, specifically within the realm of cryptocurrency payments. Slash is the creator of Japan's first-ever crypto-backed credit card, designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and digital currencies. This crypto card product is part of SVL’s broader strategy to onboard the next wave of crypto users. The SVL token lies at the heart of this ecosystem, designed to redistribute 100% of the revenue generated from the Slash payments products back to the community.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.