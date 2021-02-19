SWINGBY

Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

NameSWINGBY

RankNo.2738

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply889,788,091.4323165

Max Supply925,000,000

Total Supply889,788,091.4323165

Circulation Rate0.9619%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.13198303,2021-02-19

Lowest Price0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSwingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

