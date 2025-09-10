SWTCH

Switchboard is the everything oracle, allowing users to permissionlessly create fast, customizable and verifiable data feeds for web3 & DeFi applications.

NameSWTCH

RankNo.1486

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.20%

Circulation Supply171,606,373

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1716%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20357481128794683,2025-09-10

Lowest Price0.020959502415192375,2026-01-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

