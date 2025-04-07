SYRUP

Maple is 'DeFi's Institutional Lender.' Maple has generated consistent, accelerating growth by combining the best of institutional lending and DeFi. Maple emerged stronger from the 2022 credit crunch and have played a pivotal role in rebuilding the DeFi lending space. We provide transparent, overcollateralized loans that are verifiable in real-time. Our institutional focus has enabled us to scale AND consistently deliver higher yields than our peers.

NameSYRUP

RankNo.134

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.91%

Circulation Supply1,108,980,317.777706

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,189,633,000.0542712

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4635209467297054,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.08489010973895052,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

