TARA

Taraxa is designed to track informal transaction to minimize the cost & risk of confusion and disputes.The vast majority (>80%) of the world’s transactions are informal, uncaptured, and unverifiable, often leading to costly confusion and disputes. Taraxa leverages inline capturing and audit logging to make these transactions trusted and seamless.

NameTARA

RankNo.887

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply5 390 499 472

Max Supply12 000 000 000

Total Supply10 759 064 151

Circulation Rate0.4492%

Issue Date2021-03-19 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07728197,2021-03-22

Lowest Price0.000591558231188284,2022-12-24

Public BlockchainTARA

Sector

Social Media

