ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

NameTAVA

RankNo.1162

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply695,877,944.465572

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Lowest Price0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainETH

